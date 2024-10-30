Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
RareMaterials.com is an ideal domain name for companies specializing in industries like antiques, collectibles, precious metals, gemstones, or any other niche markets. Its clear and descriptive nature instantly conveys the essence of your business and sets it apart from competitors.
RareMaterials.com can serve as a valuable asset for businesses involved in e-commerce, where search engine optimization is crucial. The domain's relevance to the industry makes it more likely to rank higher in relevant searches and attract potential customers.
RareMaterials.com can significantly help your business by improving brand awareness and customer trust. A domain name that accurately represents your company and industry instills confidence in potential clients, making it more likely for them to choose your services over competitors.
Additionally, RareMaterials.com's marketability and unique identity can help you stand out from the competition, both online and offline. In a world where businesses are increasingly focusing on digital presence, having a domain name that aligns with your industry and brand is essential for growth.
Buy RareMaterials.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RareMaterials.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Rare Materials International, Inc.
|Arlington, VA
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gerald W. Nensel , Robert F. Dickson and 3 others Terence P. Courcy , James G. Poor , Earl F. Lockwood
|
Rare Materials International, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
|
Polaris Rare Earth Materials LLC
(317) 819-0391
|Carmel, IN
|
Industry:
Mfg Minerals-Ground/Treated Mfg General Industrial Machinery
Officers: Edward Welker , Doc Panchanathan and 5 others Fred Brewer , Su Li , Mitchell Spencer , Stan Muffelnan , Brenda Spencer
|
American Rare Earths and Materials, Corp.
|
Filed:
Domestic Corporation
Officers: Philip Clark , Nataliya Hearn