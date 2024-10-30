ReformJewish.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Cincinnati Reform Jewish High
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: David Burstein
|
Reform Jewish Academy
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Private Elementary School Religious Organization
Officers: Cheryl Maayan , Ramona Brand and 2 others Rachel Sosin , Marsha Cobb
|
Reform Jewish Outreach Boston
|Newton, MA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joyce Schwartz , Paula Brody
|
Urj Reform Jewish Outreach Boston
|Newton, MA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Paula Brody , David Wolfman
|
Jewish Reform Congregation Beth Shalom
|San Juan, PR
|
Industry:
Religious Organizations
Officers: Leanor Calem , Albert Calem and 1 other David Klau
|
Baltimore Area Reform Jewish Educational Corporation
|Reisterstown, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary and Secondary Schools
Officers: Karen Sober
|
Santa Rosa Reform Jewish Congregation, Inc.
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Sandra Grant
|
Polk County Reform Jewish Congregation, Inc.
|Winter Haven, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Meryl L. Crews , Richard Friedmann and 6 others Brenda Kleinman , Margo Fleisher , Joni L. Doddemeade , Bertram S. Devorsetz , David Miller , Jeanne M. Heyman
|
Santa Rosa Reform Jewish Congregation, Inc.
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Bruce Falstein , Marcy Pluznick-Marrin
|
Temple Beth-El of Corsicana, Texas, A Reform Jewish Congregati
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation