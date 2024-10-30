RefractoryProducts.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Refractory Products, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
American Refractory Products
(610) 718-0450
|Pottstown, PA
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Supplies
Officers: Donald Billman
|
California Refractory Products Inc.
|Santa Fe Springs, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Maria Hirshal
|
Refractory Metal Products, Inc.
|Santa Fe Springs, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Meiser Refractory Products Inc
(330) 499-9583
|Canton, OH
|
Industry:
Whol Refractory Materials
Officers: Wilda Meiser , Ronald Meiser
|
Custom Refractory Products, LLC
|McKeesport, PA
|
Industry:
Mfg Welding Apparatus
Officers: John Miehl , Brian Ritter and 3 others Deby Colbert , Andrew Dellavecchia , Roy Gallagher
|
Bloom Refractory Products LLC
(412) 653-3500
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Manufacturer of Clay Refractories Shapes
Officers: Charles G. Drago , Chris Beiter and 1 other Robert F. Green
|
U.S. Refractory Products LLC
(440) 386-4580
|North Ridgeville, OH
|
Industry:
Mfg Refractory Products
Officers: Gary M. Demarco
|
Refractory Products, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Steven Brown
|
Refractory Products of America, Inc.
(317) 439-1421
|Cicero, IN
|
Industry:
Whol Industrial Supplies
Officers: Chris Clemen