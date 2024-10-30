Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
RegalTile.com is more than just a domain name – it's an investment in your business's reputation. The regal connotation evokes feelings of luxury and refinement, making it ideal for companies specializing in high-end tile products or services. By owning this domain, you establish credibility and trust with potential clients.
Additionally, RegalTile.com can serve as a versatile foundation for various industries beyond tiles, such as interior design, architecture, or home improvement. Its strong, memorable presence opens doors to a wide customer base.
RegalTile.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting organic traffic through its search engine appeal and user-friendly memorability. The domain's allure is likely to catch the attention of potential customers who are actively searching for luxury tile solutions.
RegalTile.com plays a pivotal role in building a strong brand identity. By securing this unique and evocative domain name, you position your business for long-term success and customer loyalty.
Buy RegalTile.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RegalTile.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regal Tile
|Lakeland, FL
|
Industry:
Tile/Marble Contractor
Officers: John Ross
|
Regal Tile
(909) 883-5111
|San Bernardino, CA
|
Industry:
Tile/Marble Contractor
Officers: Oscar Fernandez
|
Regal Tile Company
|Burlington, WA
|
Industry:
Tile/Marble Contractor
|
Regal Tile & Marble, Inc.
|Naples, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: Tile/Marble Contractor
Officers: Ionel Gafencu
|
Regal Tile Corp
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Regal Tile Inc
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Tile/Marble Contractor
|
Regal Custom Tile, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Kyle W. Larson