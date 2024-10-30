Ask About Special November Deals!
RegencyCareCenter.com

Welcome to RegencyCareCenter.com, a premium domain name ideal for businesses offering high-end healthcare services. Stand out with a professional online presence that instills trust and credibility.

    RegencyCareCenter.com is an excellent choice for any healthcare organization aiming to elevate their brand and online reputation. The domain name's regal connotation aligns perfectly with the prestige of premium healthcare services, making it a powerful marketing tool.

    With the growing importance of digital presence in today's marketplace, owning a domain like RegencyCareCenter.com puts you at an advantage. It allows you to create a unique and memorable online identity that sets your business apart from competitors.

    RegencyCareCenter.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting more organic traffic through search engines due to its descriptive nature and keyword relevance.

    A memorable domain can help establish your brand identity and create customer trust and loyalty. It acts as a digital storefront, making a strong first impression that encourages potential customers to explore further.

    RegencyCareCenter.com is highly marketable due to its industry-specific focus, which can help you stand out from the competition in search engine rankings and attract potential customers who are actively seeking high-quality healthcare services.

    Additionally, this domain's professional and elegant name makes it suitable for various marketing channels, both online (SEO, social media ads, email campaigns) and offline (print ads, billboards, brochures). By incorporating the domain into your marketing efforts, you can create a cohesive brand image and attract more customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RegencyCareCenter.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Regency Oaks Care Center
    (562) 498-3368     		Long Beach, CA Industry: Skilled Nursing Care Facility
    Officers: Vince Hambright , Juliet Pagayatan and 7 others Lori Johnson , Maritess Gerola , Jasmine Geary , Oscar Ruelas , Robert Aguilos , Hersha Patel , Morena Denecochea
    Regency Village Care Center
    (281) 332-4738     		Webster, TX Industry: Nursing/Personal Care
    Officers: Cecil Barcelo , Cynthia Saenz and 6 others Anthea Ford , Juanita Alcala , Julie Heath , Marla Case , Kim Edmonds , Kenny Magdeleno
    Park Regency Care Center
    		Brea, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Frank Johnson
    Regency Senior Care Center
    		Londonderry, NH Industry: Individual/Family Services Home Health Care Services Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Paula Lowe
    Regency Square Care Center
    (402) 494-4273     		South Sioux City, NE Industry: Nursing/Personal Care Skilled Nursing Care Facility
    Officers: Russell V. Peterson , Kevin Folchert and 8 others Carol Ostermeyer , Marcia McRostie , Cleo Harder , Tonya Kelly , Joel Hurbert , Marilyn Christossel , Sue Brenden , Tonya Fish
    Regency Care Center
    		Lees Summit, MO Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Jeffrey Esmith
    Regency Care Center
    (515) 981-4269     		Norwalk, IA Industry: Nursing/Personal Care
    Officers: Tiffany Roberts , Inde Miller and 8 others Craig Miller , Kathy Bailey , Danyel Wilson , Rehgan Bass , Alicia Kohle , Michelle Upienicks , Miah Baum , Mary Rebik
    Regency Health Care Centers, Inc.
    		Ormond Beach, FL
    Regency Health Care Centers, Inc.
    		Atlanta, GA Filed: Foreign for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Ronald E. Hayes , Douglas A. Mittleider and 4 others Brenda K. Jones , Douglas A. Jones , Farrell B. Jones , Michael L. Foxworthy
    Regency Village Care Center, Ltd.
    		San Antonio, TX Filed: Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
    Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Chichester Holdings, LLC , Mike Hawker