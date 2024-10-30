Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
RegencyCareCenter.com is an excellent choice for any healthcare organization aiming to elevate their brand and online reputation. The domain name's regal connotation aligns perfectly with the prestige of premium healthcare services, making it a powerful marketing tool.
With the growing importance of digital presence in today's marketplace, owning a domain like RegencyCareCenter.com puts you at an advantage. It allows you to create a unique and memorable online identity that sets your business apart from competitors.
RegencyCareCenter.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting more organic traffic through search engines due to its descriptive nature and keyword relevance.
A memorable domain can help establish your brand identity and create customer trust and loyalty. It acts as a digital storefront, making a strong first impression that encourages potential customers to explore further.
Buy RegencyCareCenter.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RegencyCareCenter.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regency Oaks Care Center
(562) 498-3368
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Vince Hambright , Juliet Pagayatan and 7 others Lori Johnson , Maritess Gerola , Jasmine Geary , Oscar Ruelas , Robert Aguilos , Hersha Patel , Morena Denecochea
|
Regency Village Care Center
(281) 332-4738
|Webster, TX
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Cecil Barcelo , Cynthia Saenz and 6 others Anthea Ford , Juanita Alcala , Julie Heath , Marla Case , Kim Edmonds , Kenny Magdeleno
|
Park Regency Care Center
|Brea, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Frank Johnson
|
Regency Senior Care Center
|Londonderry, NH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services Home Health Care Services Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Paula Lowe
|
Regency Square Care Center
(402) 494-4273
|South Sioux City, NE
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care Skilled Nursing Care Facility
Officers: Russell V. Peterson , Kevin Folchert and 8 others Carol Ostermeyer , Marcia McRostie , Cleo Harder , Tonya Kelly , Joel Hurbert , Marilyn Christossel , Sue Brenden , Tonya Fish
|
Regency Care Center
|Lees Summit, MO
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Jeffrey Esmith
|
Regency Care Center
(515) 981-4269
|Norwalk, IA
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Tiffany Roberts , Inde Miller and 8 others Craig Miller , Kathy Bailey , Danyel Wilson , Rehgan Bass , Alicia Kohle , Michelle Upienicks , Miah Baum , Mary Rebik
|
Regency Health Care Centers, Inc.
|Ormond Beach, FL
|
Regency Health Care Centers, Inc.
|Atlanta, GA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Ronald E. Hayes , Douglas A. Mittleider and 4 others Brenda K. Jones , Douglas A. Jones , Farrell B. Jones , Michael L. Foxworthy
|
Regency Village Care Center, Ltd.
|San Antonio, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Chichester Holdings, LLC , Mike Hawker