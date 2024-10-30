Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
RegencyNorth.com is an ideal choice for businesses looking to associate themselves with the values of tradition, class, and innovation. With its distinct combination of 'regency' and 'north', this domain name can be perfect for industries like luxury real estate, high-end retail, or professional services.
The domain is short, memorable, and easy to pronounce, making it an excellent fit for both local and international businesses. Its .com extension adds credibility and trustworthiness, ensuring that your customers take you seriously.
RegencyNorth.com can significantly enhance your business' online presence by helping you stand out from competitors in search engine results. By having a domain name that is unique yet relevant to your industry, you increase the chances of attracting organic traffic.
A well-crafted domain can help establish a strong brand identity and build trust with potential customers. With RegencyNorth.com, you're not just buying a domain, but also investing in a valuable asset that contributes to the overall growth of your business.
Buy RegencyNorth.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RegencyNorth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regency North Associates
|San Mateo, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign
Officers: Robert A. McNeil , The Pacific Income Plan Company of California
|
Regency North LLC
|Appleton, WI
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
North Regency Two, Ltd.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: The Regency Group, Inc.
|
Regency Manor North, LLC
|Covington, KY
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Kellie Bailey
|
Regency North Associates, L.P.
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Owner/Operator of Apartment Building
Officers: Brandon K. Flaming
|
Regency North, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Hyatt Regency North Dallas
(972) 231-9600
|Richardson, TX
|
Industry:
Hotel/Motel Operation
Officers: Mike Everett , Carolyn Senders and 1 other Sharon Butler
|
Regency North Flp
(512) 476-2027
|Austin, TX
|
Industry:
Apartment House
Officers: Allen Nalle , George S. Nalle
|
Regency Galleria North, LLC
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Lionstone Vatc, LLC
|
Nalle Regency North L.L.C.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Alan W. Nalle , William B. Nalle