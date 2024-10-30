Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
With the growing importance of digital presence in today's marketplace, having a well-crafted web address can set your business apart. RegencyRealtyGroup.com is a perfect fit for luxury real estate professionals seeking a domain that resonates with their clients and signifies expertise.
The .com extension adds credibility to the domain, making it a valuable investment for any real estate business. With its clear connection to the real estate industry, RegencyRealtyGroup.com can be used as the primary web address or integrated into your existing marketing strategy to enhance brand consistency.
RegencyRealtyGroup.com helps your business grow by providing a strong online foundation. A clear and memorable web address is essential in attracting organic traffic through search engines and direct visits. It also plays a crucial role in establishing trust and credibility with potential clients.
The consistency of your brand across all digital channels is important for building customer loyalty. Owning RegencyRealtyGroup.com ensures that your business is easily accessible to clients, making it more likely that they'll return for future real estate needs.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RegencyRealtyGroup.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regency Realty Group
|Port Charlotte, FL
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
|
Regency Realty Group Inc
|Naples, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Regency Homes Realty Group
|Scarsdale, NY
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Regency Realty Group Inc
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Bruce M. Johnson
|
Regency Realty Group Inc
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
|
Regency Realty Group, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Regency Realty Group, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Corporation
Officers: Barbara C. Johnston , J. C. Leavitt and 2 others Brian M. Smith , Bruce M. Johnson
|
Regency Realty Group, Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Martin E. Stein , J. C. Leavitt and 6 others Frank R. Kroner , Linda D. Jinks , Whitney B. Kantor , James D. Thompson , William S. Brackenridge , Matthew J. Booth
|
Regency Realty Group Inc
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager Real Property Lessor
Officers: Scott Large
|
Regency Realty Group Inc
|Jacksonville, FL