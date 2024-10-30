Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
RegencyVillage.com is more than just a domain name; it's a symbol of prestige and class. With its royal roots, it's an ideal choice for businesses in luxury markets such as real estate, fashion, hospitality, or art. This unique name creates a lasting impression and instills trust in your customers.
Additionally, this domain name is versatile and adaptable to various industries. Its regal appeal can attract not only local but also international clientele, broadening the reach of your business.
RegencyVillage.com enhances your online presence by providing a professional image. It lends credibility to your business and boosts customer trust. By choosing this domain name, you position your brand in an elite league, making it more memorable.
A premium domain like RegencyVillage.com can positively influence organic traffic. Search engines favor unique and memorable names, which increases the likelihood of attracting potential customers.
Buy RegencyVillage.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RegencyVillage.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regency Village
|New Tazewell, TN
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: April Fortner , Bertha Lewis and 1 other Jason Maddox
|
Regency Retirement Village
|Jackson, TN
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Matthew A. Ernst
|
Regency Columbia Village LLC
|Boise, ID
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services
Officers: Maggie Pavlek , Doug Devore
|
Regency Village Mhc, Lllp
|Littleton, CO
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Windley Key, Lllp, A Colorado Limited Liability Limited Partnership
|
Nc Regency Village, LLC
|Palm Beach Gardens, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: New Carteret Shopping Center Assoc., LLC
|
Regency Village Associates, Ltd.
|Great Neck, NY
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership
Officers: Regency Village, Inc.
|
Regency Village Care Center
(281) 332-4738
|Webster, TX
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Cecil Barcelo , Cynthia Saenz and 6 others Anthea Ford , Juanita Alcala , Julie Heath , Marla Case , Kim Edmonds , Kenny Magdeleno
|
Regency Village Apartments
(856) 691-9497
|Vineland, NJ
|
Industry:
Apartment Operator
Officers: Moise Baroch
|
Regency Village Apartments, L.P.
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Howard L. Miller
|
Regency Retirement Village
(205) 942-3355
|Birmingham, AL
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: David Cruce , Penny Sanford and 7 others Laura Dooley , Elbony Clark , Chris Blackerby , Chris Goodwin , Austin Connor , Barbara Logan , Robert Armstrong