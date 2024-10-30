Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
ReginaCaeli.com is more than just a domain name; it's a symbol of faith, hope, and resilience. Its Latin roots translate to 'Queen of Heaven', making it an inspiring choice for businesses or individuals in the religious, spiritual, or healthcare sectors.
However, ReginaCaeli.com isn't limited to these industries alone. Its name carries a sense of regality and grace, making it suitable for luxury brands, professional services, and even personal blogs that aim to capture the essence of refinement and sophistication.
ReginaCaeli.com can significantly contribute to your business's growth by helping you establish a strong online presence. Its unique and memorable name is more likely to be remembered, making it easier for customers to find and engage with your brand.
A domain with such a rich meaning and symbolism can help build trust and loyalty among your customer base. It can also contribute to improved organic search traffic as visitors are more likely to remember and share your website URL.
Buy ReginaCaeli.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ReginaCaeli.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regina Caeli
|Miami, FL
|Principal at Regina Caeli Pilgrimage Corp.
|
Regina Caeli Academy
|Norcross, GA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Richard Beckman , Kari Beckman and 4 others Nikki Hand , Kathryn Bridges , Regina Vivanco , Greta McDonough
|
Regina Caeli Corporation
|Walnut Creek, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Josefina S. Sevilla
|
Regina Caeli, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jose L. Falcon , Luis A. Falcon
|
Regina Caeli, Inc.
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Regina Caeli Rosaries & Gifts
|Omaha, NE
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Regina Caeli Academy
|Poway, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Michelle Bru , C. Bru
|
Regina Caeli Computer Services
|Traverse City, MI
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Regina Caeli Academy Inc
|Canton, GA
|
Industry:
Elementary and Secondary Schools
Officers: Kari Beckman
|
Regina Caely Inc
|Roswell, GA
|
Industry:
Elementary and Secondary Schools