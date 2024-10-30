RegionalCrime.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Semo Regional Crime Laboratory
(573) 290-5130
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|
Industry:
Testing Laboratory Bowling Center
Officers: Pamela M. Johnson
|
Regional Crime Lab
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Police Protection
|
Gbi Eastern Region Crime Lab
|Augusta, GA
|
Industry:
Air/Water/Waste Management
|
Northwest Regional Crime Analysts Network
|Puyallup, WA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Inc.
|Macon, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: C. W. Selby
|
Regional Crime Victim Crisis Center
(325) 677-7895
|Abilene, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Individual/Family Services
Officers: Debra McCracken , D. Diane Dotson and 7 others Billy Pat Phillips , Shirley Glandon , Mark Zachary , Karin Brown , Andy Cleveland , Sam Corn , James Eidson
|
Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Laboratory
|Vernon Hills, IL
|
Industry:
Laboratory
Officers: G. Glassburg
|
Northeastern Illinois Regional Crime Lab
|Vernon Hills, IL
|
Industry:
Testing Laboratory
|
Regional Organized Crime Information Center, Inc.
(615) 871-0013
|Nashville, TN
|
Industry:
Professional Organization
Officers: Donna K. Williams , Fred Sides
|
Construction Industry Crime Prevention Program/Bay Area Region
|Santa Clara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Glen Alfred Bollenbacher