RegionalEconomic.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Yosemite Region Economic Partnership
|Fresno, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Regional Economic Development, Inc.
|El Centro, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Herb Farrar
|
Centralia Regional Economic Development
|Centralia, MO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Stevens Barry
|
Rolla Regional Economic Commission
|Rolla, MO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Mountain Region Black Economic
|Aurora, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: John Teska
|
Pacific Northwest Economic Region
(206) 443-7723
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Don Alper , Jeff Morris and 1 other Lyle Stewart
|
Regional Economic Development Partnership
|
Regional Economic Area Partnership
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Joseph S. Yager
|
Guys Regional Economic Develop
|Guys, TN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Paul Durr
|
Regional Economic Development Inc
(573) 442-8303
|Columbia, MO
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Michael Staloch , Jerry Taylor and 6 others Bob Black , Karen Miller , J. M. Brooks , B. J. Maclellan , Bernard Andrews , Randy Morrow