RegionalHousingDevelopment.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regional Housing Development Inc
|Petersburg, IL
|
Industry:
Urban/Community Development
|
Regional Housing Development, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Regional Housing Development, Inc.
|Inglewood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Godwin Iwunze
|
Regional Housing Development
(310) 671-6331
|Inglewood, CA
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
Officers: Godwin Iwunze
|
Erie Regional Housing Development Corp.
(716) 845-0485
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Nestor Hernandez , Carol Galbreath and 2 others Donna E. Rice , Carol Galbres
|
Centerpointe Regional Housing Development, LLC
|
Northwest Regional Housing Development Corporation
|Harrison, AR
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Carolyn Arnold , Debra L. Henry
|
Centerpointe Regional Housing Development, LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Arthur J. Schuldt , Daniel G. Strange and 1 other William J. Hill
|
White River Regional Housing Development Corporation
|Melbourne, AR
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
Officers: Katie Blevins
|
Eastern Carolina Regional Housing Development Company
|Goldsboro, NC
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator