RegionalMedical.com is a top-tier domain for anything connected to the healthcare sector, especially within a specific geographical area. This domain name effortlessly conveys credibility and professionalism, which are crucial in healthcare. This domain's strength lies in its ability to directly reach those seeking medical help within a certain region. RegionalMedical.com hits a sweet spot – simple, clear, and instantly easy to remember, making it the go-to choice for any regional healthcare business.
RegionalMedical.com isn't just about a strong first impression – this domain offers practical benefits. Easily create microsites dedicated to various specializations, treatments, or regional branches within your broader medical service. Picture patient portals streamlining appointment scheduling, clear communication channels directly with practitioners, and even telehealth platforms connecting people with regional experts seamlessly.
Imagine establishing your practice in a competitive regional market. RegionalMedical.com lets you cut through the clutter by building trust before a patient even explores your website. That is power! This immediate connection with your target audience is invaluable – imagine them easily finding your practice online because the name RegionalMedical.com perfectly mirrors their search.
Beyond branding, owning RegionalMedical.com allows healthcare businesses and entrepreneurs significant strategic advantages within regional healthcare landscapes. You instantly position yourself at the forefront of relevant online searches in a particular region and are perceived as a trusted, local resource by those needing your expertise. The investment return isn't just about dollars; this domain can translate to lives improved.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RegionalMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regional Medical
|Spring Valley, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Moshe Feder
|
Regional Medical
|Charleston, SC
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Spokane Regional Plan Center
|Medical Lake, WA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Tracee Bickish
|
Regional Medical Supply, Inc
(901) 362-7300
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Medical Supplies
Officers: Geraldine Jones , Sonya Jones
|
Regional Medical Laboratory, Inc.
(620) 331-8825
|Independence, KS
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Linda Lobaugh
|
Bay Regional Medical Center
(989) 895-3510
|Bay City, MI
|
Industry:
General Hospital Specialty Hospital
Officers: Scott Crispin , Goldie J. Wood
|
Sutter Regional Medical Foundation
|Fairfield, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: John S. Ray
|
Genesys Regional Medical Center
(479) 709-8500
|Fort Smith, AR
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Edward Hickman
|
Genesys Regional Medical Center
(810) 743-1611
|Burton, MI
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: James Walters
|
Ashley Regional Medical Center
(435) 789-6757
|Vernal, UT
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Lisa Iverson , Connie Batty and 3 others Orlando Heaton , Coy Hatch , Mark Holyoak