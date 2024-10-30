Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo

Domain For Sale

RegionalMedical.com

RegionalMedical.com offers a powerful online presence for healthcare providers. This clear, memorable domain name is perfect for connecting with patients regionally. Whether you're establishing a new practice or expanding an existing one, this domain offers credibility and branding opportunities to healthcare businesses aiming to dominate their local market.

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,927 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,927

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About RegionalMedical.com

    RegionalMedical.com is a top-tier domain for anything connected to the healthcare sector, especially within a specific geographical area. This domain name effortlessly conveys credibility and professionalism, which are crucial in healthcare. This domain's strength lies in its ability to directly reach those seeking medical help within a certain region. RegionalMedical.com hits a sweet spot – simple, clear, and instantly easy to remember, making it the go-to choice for any regional healthcare business.

    RegionalMedical.com isn't just about a strong first impression – this domain offers practical benefits. Easily create microsites dedicated to various specializations, treatments, or regional branches within your broader medical service. Picture patient portals streamlining appointment scheduling, clear communication channels directly with practitioners, and even telehealth platforms connecting people with regional experts seamlessly.

    Why RegionalMedical.com?

    Imagine establishing your practice in a competitive regional market. RegionalMedical.com lets you cut through the clutter by building trust before a patient even explores your website. That is power! This immediate connection with your target audience is invaluable – imagine them easily finding your practice online because the name RegionalMedical.com perfectly mirrors their search.

    Beyond branding, owning RegionalMedical.com allows healthcare businesses and entrepreneurs significant strategic advantages within regional healthcare landscapes. You instantly position yourself at the forefront of relevant online searches in a particular region and are perceived as a trusted, local resource by those needing your expertise. The investment return isn't just about dollars; this domain can translate to lives improved.

    Marketability of RegionalMedical.com

    RegionalMedical.com acts as the foundation of an impactful, digitally driven regional marketing effort. Your social media presence, online ads targeting specific patient demographics based on region – it all works seamlessly when anchored to this clear, memorable name. Think long-term: this positions your clinic, network, or platform as *the* solution people looking for care nearby will discover first.

    The potential of RegionalMedical.com transcends traditional healthcare providers – it offers significant marketability within today's diverse, connected ecosystem. Develop medical tourism platforms specializing in local healthcare options or maybe create thriving online forums linking patients to top regional experts and resources. The possibilities extend as far as one's entrepreneurial vision, making this domain ripe for acquisition by savy investors as well.

    Marketability of

    Buy RegionalMedical.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of RegionalMedical.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Regional Medical
    		Spring Valley, NY Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Moshe Feder
    Regional Medical
    		Charleston, SC Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Spokane Regional Plan Center
    		Medical Lake, WA Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Officers: Tracee Bickish
    Regional Medical Supply, Inc
    (901) 362-7300     		Memphis, TN Industry: Medical Supplies
    Officers: Geraldine Jones , Sonya Jones
    Regional Medical Laboratory, Inc.
    (620) 331-8825     		Independence, KS Industry: Medical Laboratory
    Officers: Linda Lobaugh
    Bay Regional Medical Center
    (989) 895-3510     		Bay City, MI Industry: General Hospital Specialty Hospital
    Officers: Scott Crispin , Goldie J. Wood
    Sutter Regional Medical Foundation
    		Fairfield, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: John S. Ray
    Genesys Regional Medical Center
    (479) 709-8500     		Fort Smith, AR Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Edward Hickman
    Genesys Regional Medical Center
    (810) 743-1611     		Burton, MI Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: James Walters
    Ashley Regional Medical Center
    (435) 789-6757     		Vernal, UT Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Lisa Iverson , Connie Batty and 3 others Orlando Heaton , Coy Hatch , Mark Holyoak