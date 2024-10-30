RegionalMedicalCare.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Regional Medical Care Inc
(330) 364-8889
|Dover, OH
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: James D. Moore , Angela Arnette and 6 others Donica Smitley , Angela Burton , Cheryl Rizer , Lori A. Kuehne , Erika Bradley , Melissa Mutschelknaus
|
Regional Medical Care Inc
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Armando Calas
|
Bluffton Regional Medical Care Center
|Bluffton, IN
|
Industry:
General Hospital
|
Arlantic Care Regional Medical Center
(609) 569-1000
|Atlantic City, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Israr Ahmad , Michael P. Feely and 6 others Andrea Palermo , Null T. Dendler , Robin E. Miller , David Tilton , Thomas Santucci , Durdana A. Siddiqui
|
Cortland Regional Medical Center Child Care Ce
|Cortland, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Yavapai Regional Medical Center Physician Care
|Prescott, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Timothy J. Barnett , Katherine Lynne Metzger
|
Denton Regional Medical Center Child Care.
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Lakeland Regional Medical Center Home Health Care, Inc.
|Lakeland, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Evan C. Jones , Janet Fansler and 4 others Reavis Wilton Mjr., MD , Elaine C. Thompson , Jack T. Stephens , Paul A. Powers
|
East Region Emergency Medical Services & Trauma Care Council
(509) 326-6499
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Ems & Trauma Administrative
Officers: Richard Kness , Tanara Drapea and 3 others Rod Heimdigner , Pamela Sheldon , Nancy Webster
|
Central Region Emergency Medical Services and Trauma Care Council
|Clyde Hill, WA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services