RehabMedicalSpecialists.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Medical Rehab Specialists
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Linda Bowen , Kanesha S. Howard and 4 others Kirk J. Mauro , Idella A. Struk , Chuck Letchworth , Idella A. Struck
|
Medical Arts Rehab Specialists, Inc.
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Roberto A. Moya
|
Medical Rehab Specialists Emerald Coast
|Santa Rosa Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Jeffrey M. Iovino
|
Golden Palm Medical and Chiro Rehab Specialist,
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Esmaeel Samaliazad
|
Pain and Rehab Medical Specialists Medical Group, Incorporated
|Lakewood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Steve Waldman
|
Golden Palm Medical and Chiro Rehab Specialist, Inc.
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Wilson Louis , Williamson Dossous and 1 other Esmaeel Samaliazad
|
Medical Specialists of The Palm Beaches Rehab Center, Inc.
|Greenacres, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas Rosenfield , Robert W. Levin and 4 others Andrew Berkman , John Brown , James M. Goldenberg , Robert Tome