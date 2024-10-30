Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
ResidentialParking.com
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Park Kingsmore Residential LLC
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
|
Timber Creek Residential Park
|Griffin, GA
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: Gerald Sisk
|
Park Square Residential, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Masoud Shojaee , Maria Lamas De Shojaee and 1 other Tania M. Martin
|
Seven Oaks Residential Park
|Los Altos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Zoya Gerhath
|
Village Park Residential Owner
|Grand Junction, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
South Park Residential LLC
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign
|
Meadow Pointe Residential Park
|Upper Lake, CA
|
Industry:
Mobile Home Site Operator
Officers: May G. Noble
|
Park Central Residential, LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Hcre Partners, LLC
|
Rome Park Residential LLC
|Camarillo, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Ted N. Price
|
Park Adult Residential, LLC
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Eyal Anavim , Joseph I. Duchman and 1 other Asher Dadon