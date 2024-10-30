ResurrectionCatholicChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Resurrection Catholic Church
(407) 656-3113
|Winter Garden, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Franck , Alex Alpiaz and 2 others Jon Sarta , Kathy Molhem
|
Resurrection Catholic Church
(815) 338-7330
|Woodstock, IL
|
Industry:
Catholic Church
Officers: George Zieba , Patty Rocko and 1 other Constance Freund
|
Resurrection Church Roman Catholic
(614) 855-1400
|New Albany, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joan Lucius , J. Colby Grimes and 6 others Christopher Plescia , Jerome Rodenfels , Peggy Kehres , Sue Larson , Katy Bee , Thom M. Wyatt
|
Roman Resurrection Catholic Church
(716) 683-3712
|Buffalo, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Nancy Vaumgartner , Walter Matusvak and 2 others Betty Braniecki , Carolyn Kent
|
Resurrection Catholic Church
(205) 755-5498
|Clanton, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Maria Dina
|
Resurrection Catholic Church
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joseph Mai
|
Resurrection Catholic Coptic Church
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Youssef Bouchra
|
Resurrection Catholic Church
(904) 744-0833
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Thomas Cody
|
Resurrection Catholic Church
|Martinsburg, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Greg Oligschlaeger
|
Resurrection Catholic Church of Antioch
|Flourtown, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dolly R. Walker