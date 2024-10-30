RetailFoundation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Retail Foundations
|Mooresville, NC
|
Industry:
Data Processing/Preparation
Officers: Tracy Neumann
|
Michigan Retailers Foundation
|Lansing, MI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Retail Merchants Foundation-Ima
|Lynchburg, VA
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
Officers: David M. Somers
|
Board Retail Association Foundation
|Wilmington, NC
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Texas Retailers Education Foundation
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Juanita Elizondo , Russell Richard and 4 others Dahlia Cavazos , Marian Benson , Joe Williams , Shannon Williams
|
Florida Retail Foundation, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: Ann Ruppert , Richard A. McAllister and 3 others Elaine Mann Carpenter , M. C. Hollis , Victor N. Gavalas
|
Retail Home Furnishings Foundation
|High Point, NC
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
|
Retail Consumer Alliance Foundation, Inc.
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Fran E. Preston
|
Greater Houston Retailers Foundation, Inc.
|
Illinois Food Retailers Education Foundation
|Lombard, IL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Phillip Fazio