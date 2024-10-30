SacredBlessings.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Order of Sacred Blessings Inc
|Mechanicville, NY
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Anne Leger
|
Sacred Blessing Outreach Ministry Church
|Detroit, MI
|
Industry:
Rooming/Boarding House
Officers: Lessie Smith
|
Sacred Blessings Foster Care Inc.
|Fontana, CA
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
|
Sacred Sodality of Blessed Lady of Victory
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
The Sacred Sodality of Our Blessed Lady of Victory
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Robert B C Ryan , Delia Yzaguirre and 3 others Barbara Munoz , Lynne Thomas , John Hargis
|
Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, Fountain of Blessing
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim, Fountain of Blessing
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David Martins