SacredHeartCatholicSchool.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School
(305) 247-2678
|Homestead, FL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: August Silva , Raymond Felite
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School
(727) 544-1106
|Pinellas Park, FL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Jo E. Caldwell , Mary Williams and 5 others Roy Roberts , Penny Howard , Marion Gawlowicz , Terry Marano , Tony Mazzella
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School
(541) 772-4105
|Medford, OR
|
Industry:
Elementary Parochial School
Officers: David P. Zuber , Deborah Clemens and 5 others Lori Conner , Suzie Schweitzer , Patrick Reeder , Lori Connor , Leigh Ignew
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School
|Lake Charles, LA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School
|Arkansas City, KS
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Richard Sleefe , Keeli Montgomery and 2 others Connie Barnes , Celine Hasenfratz
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School
(320) 836-2591
|Freeport, MN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Ted Laxton , Mary Williams and 2 others Kathy Welle , Marylin Doyle
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School
|Nogales, AZ
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Marlo Lopez , Alma Sanlazar and 3 others Alma Salazar , Marco Velsquec , E. Hugues
|
Sacred Heart Catholic School Trust
|Fowler, IN
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Catholic Schools Foundation of The Sacred Heart
|Boise, ID
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School