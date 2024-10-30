SafetyInstrumentation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Safety Instrumentation, Inc.
(432) 689-6492
|Midland, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Carlton L. Fite , Jo L. Fite and 4 others Tim Nolen , Jayme Farmer , Joe Fite , Joletta L. Fite
|
Safety Instruments, Inc
(281) 479-2706
|La Porte, TX
|
Industry:
Electronics Repair
Officers: Timothy A. Bush
|
Avon - International Safety Instruments, Inc.
(678) 495-3700
|Lawrenceville, GA
|
Industry:
Whol Service Establishment Equipment
Officers: Alan Coates , Mary Bettinger and 6 others Matt Evans , Terry Sosebee , Lisa Grube , Dan Stephens , Penny Callaway , Mark Williamson
|
Century Safety Instruments and Supply Corporation
(562) 981-8530
|Long Beach, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Safety Equipment
Officers: Phillip Mamatas
|
Aircraft Safety In Instrument Navigation, Inc.
|Grass Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dale Boothy
|
Century Safety Instruments and Supply Corporation
|Anaheim, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Phillip Mamatas
|
Professional and Scientific Instrument Manufacturer's Safety Bureau
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David B. Paynter