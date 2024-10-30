SaginawChippewa.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
(989) 775-5803
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Fast Food Restaurant
Officers: Richard Makens
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
(989) 775-4516
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Executive/Legislative Combined
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
(989) 775-5300
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Gift Shop
Officers: Chris Tata , Mike Zauprin and 6 others Henry Kubin , Brent Jackson , Bob Vanwert , Amy Gates , Greg Falsetta , Matt Ames
|
Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Carla Sineway , Betty Redleaf-Collett and 2 others Tracy Reed , Fred Lambert
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Executive/Legislative Combined
Officers: Tom Kequom , Keith Jacque
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
(989) 775-4700
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Police Department
Officers: Newell Dennis , Frank Cloutier and 8 others Mark Carey , Katrina McGolflin , Walt Kennedy , Dave Crockett , James Kremsreiter , Barbara Krause , Cynthia Quigno , Dolores Laban
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
(989) 775-4000
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Executive/Legislative Combined
Officers: Dave Crockett , Jim Coleman and 6 others Chuck Bullock , Paul Fish , Sally Kniffen , Amy Gates , Tom Dennis , Jeremy Sawmick
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Leeanne Barton , Tom Steere
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribal Government
(989) 775-4595
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Executive/Legislative Combined
Officers: April Borton , Ron Jackson
|
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribal Government
(989) 775-5700
|Mount Pleasant, MI
|
Industry:
Gambling Control Board
Officers: Amy Gates , Nora Shively and 2 others Joyce Ruekert , Allen Poag