SaharanAfrica.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sub-Saharan Africa Network
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Jean Musangilayi , Pierre Mulamba Dirunga and 1 other Kles Tshion Wapayeyekitzito
|
Project Sub-Saharan Africa, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Mukweso Mwenene , Yoni Musingo and 4 others Rhonda Cooper , Louise S. Clay , Gary P. Liebert , Geoffrey Brown
|
Aids Foundation for Sub-Saharan Africa
|Oxnard, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonprofit Trust Management
Officers: Fred Arthur
|
Sub-Saharan Africa Emerging Market Fund LLC
|Herndon, VA
|
Industry:
Investor
|
Ssacc - Sub Saharan Africa and Caribbean Charities
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Sam Njunuri , Maureen G. Pendleton and 1 other George M. Williams
|
Sub-Saharan Africa Chamber of Commerce
|Coatesville, PA
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Christine Martey-Ochola , Vuyo T. Dunjwa and 1 other Irene M. Njoroge
|
The Foundation for Hospices In Sub-Saharan Africa Inc
|Alexandria, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Carla Alexander , Balen Miller and 3 others George Figliozzi , Pamala Bouchard , Galen W. Miller