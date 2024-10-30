Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SailboatBay.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sailboat Bay
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Sailboat Bay Associates, Ltd.
|Boulder, CO
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
|
Sailboat Bay Investments, Inc.
|Coral Gables, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: George F. Allen , Henry Adorno and 1 other Brian K. Goodkind
|
Sailboat Bay Apartments LLC
(504) 288-9493
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: William A. Monteleone , Leo Hodginn and 3 others George Marti , Frederick J. Forstall , Leo Hodgins
|
Arp Sailboat Bay, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Sailboat Bay Condominium
(251) 968-4170
|Gulf Shores, AL
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Shawn Flanagan
|
Sailboat Bay, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Burton Goldberg
|
Sailboat Bay Foundation Inc.
|Plantation, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Ronald Canizares , C. Ronald Rostorfer and 1 other Susan Walcutt
|
Fishing Bay Sailboat Rentals, Inc.
|Irvington, VA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Carl G. Amenhauser , Janet Y. Amenhauser
|
Biscayne Bay Power & Sailboat Rental
|Key Biscayne, FL
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Greg Love