SailorsMemorial.com is a domain name steeped in history and tradition. It offers a strong and evocative brand identity for businesses connected to the maritime industry. This domain name could be used by museums, historical societies, sailing clubs, memorial services, or even marine-themed retail businesses. With its distinctive and memorable nature, SailorsMemorial.com sets your business apart from the competition.
The significance of SailorsMemorial.com goes beyond its industry-specific appeal. It can also be used by businesses seeking to establish a strong and emotional connection with their audience. By owning this domain name, you showcase your respect for the rich history of the sea and the people who have sailed on it. This can lead to increased customer engagement and loyalty.
SailorsMemorial.com can contribute to improved organic traffic by attracting users who are specifically searching for content related to sailing, naval history, or memorial services. This targeted traffic can translate into higher conversion rates and increased revenue for your business. A domain name that resonates with your audience can help establish your brand as an authority in your industry.
The marketability of SailorsMemorial.com extends beyond digital media. This domain name can also be used in traditional marketing channels, such as print ads or radio commercials. Its unique and memorable nature can help your business stand out in a crowded market, making it an effective tool for attracting new customers and converting them into sales.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall
(412) 621-4253
|Pittsburgh, PA
|
Industry:
Museums and Gallery
Officers: Joe Dogan , Ron Gancas and 4 others Geraldine Orr , Gerrie Orr , Amber Gehring , G. Orr
|
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial
|Dundee, NY
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Betts Jauan
|
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital
(315) 531-2000
|Penn Yan, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Bryan G. Von Hahmann , James Dooley and 8 others Ruth Benedict , Frank M. Korich , Amy Crowfoot , Kris Schiek , Vicki Record , Teresa Goss , Lisa Youngs , Donna Moyer
|
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospitl
|Wellsboro, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Ho
|Syracuse, NY
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Mary Connor
|
Soldiers and Sailors' Memorial Hospital
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building
|Mansfield, OH
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
Officers: Scott Schaut
|
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital
(570) 724-1631
|Wellsboro, PA
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Joseph F. Bubacz , Ronald J. Butler and 8 others Jay Stuckey , Donald Golobek , Clifford F. Weller , Cindy Frost , Karen L. Huffman , Tatiana Finch , Casey Klesa , Michelle Bowers
|
Hub Issacks Memorial Junior Sailors Fund, Inc.
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Karen Smith , Evelyn Babin and 3 others Findlay Higgins , Les Miller , Robert Parmelee
|
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial and Community Endowm
|Purcellville, VA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Bruce McIntosh