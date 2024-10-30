SaintFrancisDeSales.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Saint Francis Desales Rectory
|Ossian, IA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Cletus Hawes , Denise Yhlenhake
|
Saint Francis Desales Church
|Patchogue, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organizations
Officers: Kevin Smith
|
Saint Francis Desales Church
(845) 688-5617
|Phoenicia, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Philip Tran
|
Saint Francis Desales Church
(631) 289-4339
|Patchogue, NY
|
Industry:
Elem Secondary School
Officers: Elaine Heschl
|
Saint Francis Desales Parish
|Beckley, WV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Samuel S. Sicus
|
Saint Francis Desales Church
(740) 498-7368
|Newcomerstown, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: William Fauftner
|
Saint Francis Desales Wilma Ha
|Norton Shores, MI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Saint Francis Desales Church, Inc
|Hazel Green, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: C. Weisensel
|
Saint Francis Desales Catholic Cathedral
(985) 872-3083
|Houma, LA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization Cemetery Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Vicente D. Cruz , Vincent Delacruz and 1 other Sally Bourgeois
|
Saint Francis Desales Catholic Book Store
|Beaver, PA
|
Industry:
Ret Books