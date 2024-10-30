SaintThomasMoreChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Saint Thomas More Church
|Coralville, IA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Lepeau , Walter Helms
|
Saint Thomas More Church
|Rochester, NY
|
Saint Thomas More Church
(216) 749-0414
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Catholic Church & Religious School
Officers: James J. Vesely , Karen Briggs and 2 others Peg Fischer , Jenneifer Francis
|
Saint Thomas More Church
(216) 749-1660
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Karen Briggs , Jenneifer Francis and 1 other Patricia Birch
|
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
|Irvine, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Tony Gonzalez , John Janze
|
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
(530) 877-4501
|Paradise, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Steven Foppiano
|
Saint Thomas More Church Inc
(585) 381-4200
|Rochester, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Lee Chase , Margaret Ostromeai
|
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
|Cherry Hill, NJ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: T. Morgan
|
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
(919) 942-1040
|Chapel Hill, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Throm , John Durbin
|
Saint Thomas More Catholic Church
(570) 698-5584
|Lake Ariel, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Finn