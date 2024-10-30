SaintsConstantineAndHelen.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Saints Constantine and Helen
|Silver Spring, MD
|
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
(760) 942-0920
|Cardiff by the Sea, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Michael Sitaras , Karen Hunter and 4 others Kent Stone , Costa Brown , Peter Fellios , Theofanis Degaitas
|
Greek Orthodox Church Saints Constantine and Helen
(618) 277-0330
|Belleville, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Dumitru Macaila , Emmanuel Hatzidakis
|
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Othodox Cathedral of Va
(804) 358-5996
|Richmond, VA
|
Industry:
Church
Officers: Nicholas Bacalis
|
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church of Vallejo
|Vallejo, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert Vogt
|
Imperial and Charitable Order of Constantine The Great and Saint Helen
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Ben Zvenia , Michael S. Teilmann and 2 others John Quiroz , Bradley Niederhauser
|
Greek Orthodox Church of Saints Constantine and Helen of Antelope Valley
|Lancaster, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Bill Koukourikos , George Sakelarios
|
The Sovereign Byzantine Order Lascaris-Commenus of Saints Constantine The Great and Helen A.D. 312, Inc.
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Mark Athanasios C Karras , Evangeline A. Karras and 1 other Demetra H. Bennett
|
The Saint Constantine and Saint Helene Greek Orthodox Church
(734) 525-3550
|Westland, MI
|
Industry:
Church With Banquet Center
Officers: James Stathakios , Steve Sliz