SalemCarpet.com

$1,888 USD

Welcome to SalemCarpet.com, your ideal online destination for top-quality carpets. This domain name is concise, memorable, and specific to the industry. Own it today and establish a strong web presence.

    • About SalemCarpet.com

    SalemCarpet.com is an intuitive and easy-to-remember domain that caters specifically to businesses dealing in carpets. Its clear connection to the industry makes it instantly recognizable and valuable.

    By owning SalemCarpet.com, you are securing a domain name tailored to your business needs. This domain can be used as a primary website address or redirected to an existing site, enhancing its online presence.

    Why SalemCarpet.com?

    SalemCarpet.com can significantly improve organic traffic by making it easier for potential customers to find your business online. With a relevant and descriptive domain name, search engines are more likely to prioritize your website.

    Establishing a strong brand is crucial for any business, and SalemCarpet.com can help you do just that. Having a domain name that resonates with your industry not only makes your business look professional but also fosters customer trust and loyalty.

    Marketability of SalemCarpet.com

    SalemCarpet.com helps you stand out from the competition by making your online presence more targeted and memorable. It is a powerful marketing tool that can help attract new customers and increase conversions.

    SalemCarpet.com's marketability extends beyond digital media. You can use it for print materials, business cards, and signage to create a cohesive brand image. Additionally, its specificity makes it an effective tool for targeted online advertising campaigns.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SalemCarpet.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Salem Carpet Mills
    		Bossier City, LA Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Officers: Terry Leahy
    Salems Carpet LLC
    		Canton, MI Industry: Whol Homefurnishings
    Salem Carpet Credit Union
    (706) 935-2241     		Ringgold, GA Industry: State Credit Union
    Officers: Paula Powell , Ronald E. McKelvy
    Salem Carpets Inc
    (803) 779-5606     		Columbia, SC Industry: Ret Floor Covering
    Officers: Bill Cogdill , Bryan Peed and 1 other Garry Cogdill
    Salem Carpet Mills, Inc.
    		Dalton, GA Filed: Foreign for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Thomas F. Lanier , Ried D. Lookabill and 4 others Foster W. Douglas , W. N. Hailey , John Davis , James S. Dockery
    Salem Carpet Installations Inc
    		Salem, OR Industry: Floor Laying Contractor
    Salem Carpet Mills, Inc.
    		Filed: Foreign For-Profit Corporation
    Salem Carpets & Rugs, Inc
    (703) 948-9888     		Sterling, VA Industry: Ret Carpets Rugs and Tile With Installation
    Officers: Parviz Abdi , Ebrahim Modiramani
    Salem Carpets Inc.
    		Singer Island, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Steven A. Jensen , Peter Jensen and 1 other Richard Jensen
    Salem Carpet Mills, Inc.
    		Winston-Salem, NC Filed: Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
    Officers: W. Douglas Foster