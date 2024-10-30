SalinaRegional.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Salinas Regional Sports Authority
|Salinas, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: F. Warren Wayland
|
Salina Regional Data Center
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Salina Regional Health Foundation
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
|
Salina Regional Health Center, Inc.
(785) 452-7000
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Kenneth A. Schwartz , Larry K. Beck and 8 others Max Holthaus , Gene Sanborn , Gayle Rose , Elaine Austin , Sherye Elliott , Randy D. Hassler , Bennett L. Radford , Jerrold E. Cossette
|
Salina Regional Health Ctr-Wel
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
|
Salina Regional Health Properties Inc
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Linda Tysen , Beth Vinson and 8 others Michael Day , Stacy Brown , Larry Barnes , Tom Martin , David Moody , Mike Haskett , Melvin Niemczyk , Shawn Monasmith
|
Morrison House of Salina Region
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Membership-Basis Lodging
Officers: Linda Tysen , Tom Martin
|
Salina Regional Health Center, Inc.
(785) 452-6040
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Services General Hospital Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Randy Peterson , Jessie Hill and 8 others Steve Burns , Ashley Walters , Sherry Denton , Phil Rupp , Melissa Hulse , Steve Blanner , Steve Finch , Fred Leepers
|
Salina Regional Health Center, Inc.
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office Health Practitioner's Office General Hospital
Officers: Mary Quinley , Becky Troyer and 3 others Kimberly Erickson , Claudia Perez-Tamayo , Pam Ehlts
|
Regional Operations Manage
|Salina, KS
|
Industry:
Management Services
Officers: Michael Wiechman