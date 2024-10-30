Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SaltLakeClinic.com offers a distinct advantage with its location-specific domain. This domain is ideal for healthcare providers, clinics, or wellness centers situated in Salt Lake City or serving its community. By owning this domain, you establish a local online identity, making it easier for patients to find you and trust your services.
The Salt Lake City area is known for its thriving healthcare industry. With SaltLakeClinic.com, you position yourself as a dedicated and professional player in the market. This domain helps you stand out from generic or confusing URLs, enabling potential clients to remember and easily locate your business.
SaltLakeClinic.com can significantly impact your business growth by driving organic traffic. Local search queries are more likely to attract potential clients who are actively seeking healthcare services. This targeted traffic increases your online visibility and potential customer base.
SaltLakeClinic.com plays a crucial role in brand establishment and customer trust. A clear, memorable, and professional domain name helps build a strong brand identity. It instills confidence in potential clients, signaling your commitment to a high-quality online presence.
Buy SaltLakeClinic.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SaltLakeClinic.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Salt Lake Senior Clinic
|Sandy, UT
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Robert S. Powel
|
Salt Lake Health Clinic
(801) 466-7122
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Chiropractor
Officers: James I. Grant
|
Salt Lake Immunization Clinics
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Margaret Clayton
|
Salt Lake Naturopathich Clinic PC
(801) 467-2029
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: William Nunn
|
Salt Lake Senior Clinic Inc
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Fredrick Gottlieb , Josie Campos and 4 others Elena M. James , Mohammed Shoari , Gary Griffin , John S. O'Glesby
|
Salt Lake Clinic Physical Therapy
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: David Taggart , Kyle Walker
|
Salt Lake Orthopaedic Clinic, Incorporated
(801) 262-8486
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Tony Landon Miller , Stephen C. Roper and 8 others Portia K. Jones , Joel T. Dall , Jeffrey G. Randle , Robin Valdez , Whitney M. Werner , Maryland Bevis , Christopher Martin , Kade T. Huntsman
|
Salt Lake Naturopathic Clinic, P.C.
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: William Allen Nunn , Joyce A. Nunn
|
Salt Lake Clinic Physical Therapy
|Sandy, UT
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Doug Krahenbuhl
|
Performance Rehab Clinic-Salt Lake
|Cottonwood Heights, UT
|
Industry:
Mfg Chemical Preparations