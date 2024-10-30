Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
This domain extends an invitation to businesses offering aid, support or guidance in the northern regions. With SamaritanNorth.com, you associate yourself with kindness, warmth, and a helping hand. Make your business synonymous with care and compassion.
The location-specific nature of this domain gives it a unique edge. It is ideal for industries like healthcare providers, emergency services, nonprofits, educational institutions or businesses that cater to the northern market. By owning SamaritanNorth.com, you tap into a specific and valuable demographic.
The strategic and meaningful name of this domain can positively influence your business by improving brand recognition, credibility and trust. It can increase organic traffic through searches related to the northern region or help in establishing a strong local presence.
By having a domain like SamaritanNorth.com, you can build customer loyalty and trust as it resonates with your potential customers' values. A meaningful and relatable domain name is more likely to be remembered, making your brand more memorable.
Buy SamaritanNorth.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SamaritanNorth.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
(541) 994-2825
|Lincoln City, OR
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Val Moore
|
Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
(541) 996-7328
|Lincoln City, OR
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Joe Skinner , Michael J. Halferty and 8 others Rebecca Hall , James Hunter , Robin Mays , Connie Isaac , Jim Seeley , Lesley J. Ogden , Nick Berryhill , Robert Morrison
|
North Texas Samaritan House
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Phillip C. Barton , Pat Grissom and 1 other Mark Mitchell
|
Good Samaritan
|North Port, FL
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
Officers: Barbara A. Santiago
|
Samaritans Purse
|North Wilkesboro, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Women's/Child's Clothing
Officers: Franklin Graham
|
Samaritan's Purse
|North Wilkesboro, NC
|
Samaritan North Lincoln Internal Medicine
|Lincoln City, OR
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Joseph M. Cahill , Marilyn J. Fraser and 3 others John M. Mightingale , John M. Nightingale , Kevin G. Wherry
|
North Buncombe Samaritan Ministries Inc
|Weaverville, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Debrah Houser
|
Samaritan North Surgery Center, Ltd.
|Dayton, OH
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: David P. Kelly , Carita Lawrence
|
Samaritan Hospital North Heliport (7IA5)
|Clinton, IA
|
Industry:
General Hospital
Officers: Paul Mangin