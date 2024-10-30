SandsAutomotive.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
White Sands Automotive Center
|Alamogordo, NM
|
Industry:
Automotive Repair
Officers: Robert L. Materne
|
Sand Automotive, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert A. Brault
|
Sand Lake Automotive
(907) 349-2141
|Anchorage, AK
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Jim Morgan , Charles E. Snyder
|
Sands' Automotive Leasing, Inc.
|Bradenton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: William M. Sands
|
Sands Automotive Machine Svc
|Hamilton, AL
|
Industry:
Mfg Industrial Machinery Automotive Repair
Officers: David Sands
|
Sands Automotive Warehouse LLC
|Brooklyn, NY
|
Industry:
General Warehouse/Storage
Officers: Norman S. Langer
|
Sand Town Automotive
|Sandusky, OH
|
Industry:
Automotive Repair
Officers: Rolland Smith
|
Sand Beach Automotive Sales & Service
(717) 469-0651
|Grantville, PA
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: James Brinser
|
Surf & Sand Automotive Sales, Inc.
|Pensacola, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Dane M. Clark
|
Right Choice by Sands Automotive, LLC
|Allentown, PA
|
Industry:
Automotive Repair