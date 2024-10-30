SanjayEnterprises.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sanjay Enterprises
(518) 843-2968
|Amsterdam, NY
|
Industry:
Steak Restaurant
Officers: Sanjay Kapoor , Chandra Kapoor and 1 other Devinder Kapoor
|
Sanjay Enterprises, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Sanjay Enterprises I’, Ltd.
(512) 249-0017
|Cedar Park, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Industry: Hotels and Motels
Officers: Sanjay B. Chaudhari , Sanjay Enterprises, Inc. and 1 other Baldev Chaudhari
|
Sanjay Enterprises, Inc.
|Cedar Park, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Marie A. Chaudhari , Sanjay B. Chaudhari and 2 others Baldev L. Chauharti , Baldev Chaudhari
|
Sanjay Enterprises, Inc.
|Inglewood, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Maurice H. Gettleman
|
Sanjay Global Enterprises, LLC
|Katy, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Business Services
Officers: Sandra J. Jackson , Terence N. Jackson
|
Sanjay Enterprises, LLC
|Brooksville, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Jay P. Kumar
|
Sanjay Enterprises, Inc. DBA Hotspots of Texas
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation