SantaBarbaraClub.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Santa Barbara Retriever Club
|Montecito, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Glenda Brown
|
Santa Barbara Motorcycle Club
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: James Ciontea
|
Santa Barbara Track Club
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Santa Barbara Rowing Club
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: David Farmer
|
Santa Barbara Polo Club
|Carpinteria, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Charles R. Lande
|
Santa Barbara Track Club
|El Dorado Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Danielle Domenichelli
|
Santa Barbara Swiss Club
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Oliver Strauss
|
Santa Barbara Newcomers Club
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Paul Genis , Kathryn Padgett and 1 other Von Jansma
|
Santa Barbara Elks' Club
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert Jones
|
Santa Barbara Athletic Club
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation