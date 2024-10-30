SantaFePacific.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pacific Santa Fe Corporation
|Beaverton, OR
|
Santa Fe-Pacific Corp.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Santa Fe Pacific Corporation
|Fort Worth, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Robert D. Krebs , Denis E. Springer and 7 others Thomas N. Hund , Richard A. Russack , Richard E. Weicher , Daniel J. Westerbeck , Gary L. Crosby , Dannis J. Cech , Shelly J. Venick
|
Pacific Santa Fe Corp.
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Rickard F. Chadwick
|
Santa Fe Pacific Corporation
|Burlingame, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Joshua Javier Borja
|
Santa Fe Pacific
(503) 224-3390
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Crude Petroleum Pipeline
Officers: Fe Santa , Sid Carr and 1 other Ron Metcalf
|
Santa Fe Pacific Pipeline
(310) 635-8079
|Carson, CA
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
Officers: Pete Tyler , Martin and 4 others Sherry Hertel , Craig Bishop , Fuesto Donzalez , Richard D. Kinder
|
Santa Fe Pacific Pipeline
|Tucson, AZ
|
Industry:
Plumbing/Heating/Air Cond Contractor
|
Pacific Santa Fe Corporation
|Portland, OR
|
Pacific Santa Fe Corporation
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Subdivider/Developer
Officers: Brad Fowler , Dennis Zimmerly and 1 other Mark P. Rockwell