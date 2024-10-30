SantaFePlace.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Santa Fe Place Condominium
|Kansas City, MO
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Ray Brock
|
Santa Fe. Place
|Santa Fe, NM
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Teir Alander , Katy E. Fitzgerald and 6 others Karl Ness , William Brown , Beth Riebschlager , Mark Holden , Nathan Collins , Karen Keeling
|
Santa Fe Place
|San Antonio, TX
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Kim Collins
|
Santa Fe Place B & B
|Hobbs, NM
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Santa Fe Place Owners Association
|Denver, CO
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Edward S. Nekritz
|
Santa Fe Place Apartments Inc
(915) 581-1149
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Cecil Holley , Marissa Morales and 3 others Krystal Morales , Nancy Baraban , Farrar Robert
|
Santa Fe Place Apartments, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Cecil Holley , Robert Farrar and 1 other Nancy Baraban
|
Santa Fe Place Apartment Co., L.P.
|Olathe, KS
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Santa Fe Place Homeowners Association, Inc.
|Deer Park, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: W. Dean Lawther , Jeffrey K. Lawther and 2 others Warren Lawther , Dean Lawther
|
The Grande South at Santa Fe Place Homeowners Association
|Carlsbad, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Calvin Zissel