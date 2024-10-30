SantaSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Santa Cruz Humane Society
(520) 287-5654
|Nogales, AZ
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Karter Neal , Richard Ceyler and 4 others Barbara Hahn , Larry Copenhagen , Marlene Wade , Linda Wilson
|
Santa Barbara Malacological Society
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Henry Chaney
|
Santa Cruz Bluegrass Society
|Santa Cruz, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Santa Cruz Film Society
|Capitola, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Santa Claus Society, Inc.
|Fort Myers, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Angela Murnane , Angela Marsh
|
Santa Barbara Blues Society
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Santa Barbara Humane Society
(805) 964-4777
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Donald Cole , Christina M. Paris and 1 other James Hammock
|
Santa Maria Mural Society
|Santa Maria, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Scott D. Anderson , Jeannene Mitchell
|
Santa Clara Historical Society
|Santa Clara, UT
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Joyce Whittaker
|
Santa Society, LLC , The
|Minnetonka, MN
|
Industry:
Design and Distribution of Speciality Items From The North Pole
Officers: Peter Blank , James E. Choat and 1 other Mark Josefson