Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SaratogaMedical.com is a valuable domain name for medical professionals and businesses looking to establish a strong online presence. Its memorable and descriptive nature makes it easy for patients to remember and find online. The domain name's association with Saratoga, a city known for its natural springs and health resorts, adds an extra layer of meaning and credibility.
SaratogaMedical.com can be used to build a website for various medical practices, such as dentistry, psychiatry, or surgery. It can also be used for telemedicine services, medical research institutions, or pharmaceutical companies. The domain name's strong branding potential can help differentiate your business from competitors and attract new patients or clients.
Owning SaratogaMedical.com can help your business grow by improving online visibility and attracting more organic traffic. Search engines prioritize domains that accurately reflect a business's products or services, making SaratogaMedical.com an attractive option for medical businesses looking to rank higher in search engine results.
SaratogaMedical.com can also help establish a strong brand identity. A memorable and descriptive domain name can make your business stand out in a crowded market, making it easier for potential customers to remember and trust your brand. A professional domain name can help build customer loyalty and trust, leading to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.
Buy SaratogaMedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SaratogaMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Saratoga Medical
|Portsmouth, VA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Saratoga Medical Clinic Inc
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Saratoga Medical Center, Inc.
(703) 267-6080
|Fairfax, VA
|
Filed:
Foreign For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Medical Doctor's Office Help Supply Services Employment Agency
Officers: Jaskiran Sidhu , Anca Chirla and 2 others Nellie Massey , Gary D. Larsen
|
Saratoga Medical Consulting, P.C.
|Greenfield Center, NY
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services
|
Saratoga Medical Clinic Inc.
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Robert S. Venable , Lawrence H. Livingston
|
Saratoga Medical Clinic
(408) 243-6911
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Lawrence H. Livingston , Lawrence Aronson and 6 others Direndia Shackelford , Robert S. Venable , Helen Wang , John D. Longwell , Desiree F. Repancol , Iva S. Ilic
|
Saratoga Medical Associates PC
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Clinic
Officers: Andrew Samach , Jeannie Nguyen and 6 others Paul E. Gebhard , Stephen Brendese , James M. Noonan , Lauren Siy Keane , Thomas Klepetar , George Jolly
|
Saratoga Medical Center
(361) 852-0852
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Jairo A. Puentes , Jo Cruz and 2 others Cynthia Lara , Clara I. Puentes
|
Saratoga Medical Center, Ltd.
|Corpus Christi, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Industry: Medical Center
Officers: Jairo A. Puentes
|
Saratoga Medical Associates PC
(518) 584-0355
|Gansevoort, NY
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Dianne Dither , Diane Ethier and 8 others Laura Lecours , Stephanie E. Jorgensen , Emanuel N. Cirenza , Charles H. Richman , Anne K. Marthy-Noonan , Jennifer A. Shulof , Claudia Farrell , Megan Almond