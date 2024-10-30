Sarsam.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sarsam LLC
|Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
|
Industry:
Alarm and Safety Equipment Store
Officers: Roy Villani
|
Rafi Sarsam
|San Jose, CA
|Principal at Rafi Mobile Service
|
Sarsam LLC
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Sarsam LLC
(888) 922-9531
|Grosse Pointe, MI
|
Industry:
Distributes Fire Extinguishers Smoke Alarms Carbon Monoxide Alarms Work Benches Tool Boxes & Hazmat Storage Containers
Officers: Roy Villani
|
Jack Sarsam
|Sun Lakes, AZ
|Director at Robson Ranch Villas Association No. 1, Inc.
|
Osama Sarsam
|Elyria, OH
|
Jack Sarsam
|Sun Lakes, AZ
|Director at Robson Ranch Denton Homeowners Association
|
Sarsam, LLC
|La Grange, KY
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Sarsam Inc
|Aurora, CO
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Mohammed Al-Najar
|
Haitham Sarsam
|Madison Heights, MI
|Principal at Kalabat Construction Inc.