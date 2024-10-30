Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SassySouthern.com is a unique, memorable, and instantly appealing domain name for businesses and individuals who want to celebrate Southern culture and values. Whether you're in the food, travel, home decor, or fashion industry, this domain can help establish a strong online brand that resonates with your audience.
The South is known for its rich history, warm hospitality, and vibrant community. By choosing SassySouthern.com as your domain name, you'll be able to tap into the power of this enduring cultural narrative and create a strong emotional connection with your customers.
SassySouthern.com can help grow your business by attracting organic traffic through its unique and memorable name. Search engines favor domains that are descriptive, easy to remember, and relevant to the content they index. As a result, having a domain name like SassySouthern.com can improve your search engine ranking and make it easier for potential customers to find you.
A strong domain name is an essential part of building a successful brand. It's how you establish your online presence and differentiate yourself from the competition. By choosing SassySouthern.com as your domain name, you'll be able to create a unique and memorable brand that resonates with your audience and helps build trust and customer loyalty.
Buy SassySouthern.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SassySouthern.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sassy Southern Designs
|McMinnville, TN
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Southern Sassy Sisters LLC
|Bowling Green, KY
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
Officers: Sharon Hamilton
|
Sassy Southern Stemware, LLC
|Glen Allen, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Linda Jarrett
|
Southern Sassy Pants
|Prattville, AL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Ann Thames
|
Sassy Southern Sisters Creations
|
Sassy Southern Designs
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Sassy Southern Couture
|Leesville, LA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shops
|
Sassy Southern Foods LLC
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Direct Retail Sales
Officers: Craig A. Ludtke
|
Sassy Southern Charm, LLC
|Bryceville, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Christi L. Park , Michael T. Park
|
Sassy Southern Interiors, L.L.C.
|Steamboat Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services