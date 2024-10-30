Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SassySoutherner.com is an exceptional domain name that carries a rich connotation of Southern hospitality, warmth, and authenticity. With its evocative and engaging name, this domain is perfect for businesses and individuals who want to showcase their Southern heritage or target a Southern audience. It's versatile and can be used across various industries such as food, lifestyle, travel, and e-commerce.
What sets SassySoutherner.com apart from other domain names is its ability to create a strong emotional connection with consumers. The Southern culture has a vast and dedicated following, making this domain an excellent choice for businesses looking to tap into this market. Additionally, it can be used for personal branding, blogs, or social media handles, making it a valuable asset for anyone wanting to establish a unique online identity.
Having a domain name like SassySoutherner.com can significantly benefit your business by establishing a strong brand identity. It helps differentiate you from competitors and creates a memorable and unique online presence. This, in turn, can help increase organic traffic as people are more likely to remember and search for your domain name. It can help you build trust and loyalty among your customer base, as they connect with the cultural significance of the domain.
SassySoutherner.com can also help you rank higher in search engines. With a domain name that accurately represents your business and industry, you can optimize your website for search engines more effectively. This can lead to increased visibility, attracting more potential customers to your site. Additionally, it can be useful in non-digital media, such as print ads, business cards, or billboards, providing a consistent brand message across all marketing channels.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SassySoutherner.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Sassy Southern Designs
|McMinnville, TN
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Southern Sassy Sisters LLC
|Bowling Green, KY
|
Industry:
Whol Nondurable Goods
Officers: Sharon Hamilton
|
Sassy Southern Stemware, LLC
|Glen Allen, VA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Linda Jarrett
|
Southern Sassy Pants
|Prattville, AL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Ann Thames
|
Sassy Southern Sisters Creations
|
Sassy Southern Designs
|El Paso, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Sassy Southern Couture
|Leesville, LA
|
Industry:
Beauty Shops
|
Sassy Southern Foods LLC
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Direct Retail Sales
Officers: Craig A. Ludtke
|
Sassy Southern Charm, LLC
|Bryceville, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Christi L. Park , Michael T. Park
|
Sassy Southern Interiors, L.L.C.
|Steamboat Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services