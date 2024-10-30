Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SaveOurNeighborhood.com is more than just a domain name; it's a statement of dedication and engagement for those looking to make a difference in their neighborhood. With its clear and concise meaning, this domain name helps create an instant connection and builds trust with visitors.
SaveOurNeighborhood.com can be used by various industries such as non-profit organizations, community groups, and local businesses looking to foster a strong sense of belonging and collaboration within their neighborhoods. Its unique and memorable name sets it apart from other generic domain names.
Owning SaveOurNeighborhood.com can significantly benefit your business by attracting organic traffic, especially from those actively searching for ways to engage with their communities online. The clear meaning of the domain name also helps establish a strong brand identity and customer trust.
The domain name SaveOurNeighborhood.com can help you build long-term customer loyalty by aligning your business with the positive values of community engagement and collaboration.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Save Our Neighborhood, Inc.
|Miami Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Sandra Arthur , Carolyn Reinhard and 1 other Marilyn Freiden
|
Save Our Neighborhood, Inc.
|Cocoa, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Valerie F. Brown , Omega Austin and 4 others Charles H. Brown , Beatrice Houston , John E. Maryland , Garfield Neely
|
Save Our Neighborhood, Inc.
|Lake Worth, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Civic/Social Association
Officers: Kathleen McGiveron , Mary Beth Labrecque and 4 others Lynn Anderson , Jennifer Marchal-Cioci , Kathleen M. Civeron , Ricardo Rojas
|
Save Our Neighborhoods, Inc.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: A. Jo Baylor , Willie Mae Kirk and 1 other Cal Varner
|
Save Our Neighborhoods, Inc.
|Key West, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Gordon Smith , Marge Smith and 2 others Paul Mikolay , Carolyn Herman
|
Save Our Neighborhood
|Hillsborough, NJ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Denise Acocella
|
Save Our Neighborhoods Council, Inc.
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: David E. Boles , Janie C. Greene and 4 others Mamie T. Shannon , Anna Belle Baines , George L. Coleman , Cornelious Richardson
|
Save Our Neighborhood Now, Inc.
|Pompano Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: O'Neal Dozier
|
Save Our Neighborhoods of Cocoa Beach, Inc.
|Melbourne, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Jack A. Kirschenbaum , Bonnie K. Whiting and 1 other Anthony P. Sasso
|
Save Our Neighborhoods of Daytona Beach, Inc.
|Daytona Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Mary Louise Kuendig , Daniel L. Harshaw and 5 others Stefan Shields , Harry Henderson , Devon Filippo , Mary Louise Kuedig , Nan Tarasi