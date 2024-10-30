Scandurra.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Marsha Scandurra
|Clearwater, FL
|Vice President at Queen City Produce, Inc.
|
Lisa Scandurra
|San Anselmo, CA
|
Denise Scandurra
(845) 566-0110
|Newburgh, NY
|Office Manager at Drew A Richman
|
Laura Scandurra
|Washington, DC
|Vice-President at American Foreign Service Association Inc
|
John Scandurra
|Saint Paul, MN
|Chief Executive Officer at Aria Cv, Inc
|
Anthony Scandurra
|Port Charlotte, FL
|President at Matador Construction Co., Inc. President at Malibu Development Co., Inc.
|
Premini Scandurra
|Granada Hills, CA
|
Jessica Scandurra
|Hamden, CT
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Sarah Scandurra
|Jacksonville, FL
|Chairman at Scandurra Painting, "L.L.C."
|
Anthony Scandurra
|Port Charlotte, FL
|President at Matador Construction Co., Inc. President at Malibu Development Co., Inc.