SchoolComputers.com

$24,888 USD

    • About SchoolComputers.com

    SchoolComputers.com is an intuitive, concise domain name that clearly communicates the purpose of your business or organization. With technology becoming increasingly essential in education, owning a domain like this puts you at the forefront of the market.

    This domain's versatility makes it perfect for computer repair shops, schools providing computer training, e-commerce businesses selling educational computer equipment, and more. By having a relevant and memorable domain name like SchoolComputers.com, potential customers can easily find you and trust your expertise in the field.

    Why SchoolComputers.com?

    A domain such as SchoolComputers.com enhances brand recognition and credibility by providing an instant understanding of what your business does. With a clear, descriptive domain name, potential customers can easily identify your business and trust its authenticity.

    Additionally, having a targeted domain name like SchoolComputers.com can improve search engine optimization (SEO) efforts by attracting organic traffic from those actively searching for computer-related services or products within the educational sector.

    Marketability of SchoolComputers.com

    SchoolComputers.com helps you stand out from competitors by instantly conveying your niche and expertise in the market. This can lead to higher click-through rates, increased brand awareness, and ultimately more sales.

    A domain such as this can be useful in non-digital media as well. By incorporating SchoolComputers.com into your traditional marketing efforts (print ads, billboards, flyers), you create a consistent brand image that is easily recognizable and memorable to potential customers.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SchoolComputers.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Holy Computer Repair
    		Elmira, NY Industry: Repair Services
    Computer School
    		Silver Spring, MD Industry: Computer Software Training
    Officers: Paul Burley
    El Camino Computer School
    		Ontario, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Computer Training School
    Officers: Julio Pineda
    Computers for Schools
    		Manhattan Beach, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Bernard Harrigan
    Computer School of Business
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Noor Nanji
    The Computer School Inc
    (310) 410-9527     		Inglewood, CA Industry: Computer Software Development and Publisher
    Officers: Mike Farmer , James Black and 8 others Christina Ortez , Mark Luo , Musarat Izhar , Taher C. Hussaini , Ho H. Kin , Guss Antico , Alfonsa Ortiz , Sonia Mongili
    The Computer School, Inc.
    		Ocala, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Blackhawk Computer Schools, Inc.
    		Marco Island, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Patricia R. Mikelson
    Creative Computer School, Inc.
    		Fort Lauderdale, FL Filed: Domestic for Profit Corporation
    Officers: Sheldon Brown
    Colorado English & Computer School
    		Aurora, CO Industry: English and Computer School
    Officers: Peggy J. Bruce