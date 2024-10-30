Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
SchoolHospital.com is an exceptional domain for schools that offer on-campus medical facilities or clinics, or hospitals with a focus on education and pediatrics. It's a perfect fit for institutions looking to create a strong, unified brand identity online.
The domain name SchoolHospital.com is easily memorable and conveys the dual nature of your business or organization. It can also be attractive to industries such as telemedicine, virtual learning platforms, and educational technology.
SchoolHospital.com can significantly enhance your online presence, helping you attract more organic traffic through targeted keywords and improved search engine rankings. With this domain name, potential customers will easily understand the nature of your business.
Additionally, a domain like SchoolHospital.com helps establish trust and credibility for your brand. It can also contribute to customer loyalty by offering an intuitive and easy-to-remember online address.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of SchoolHospital.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
The Hospitality School Inc
|Dover, DE
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: Richard C. Carter
|
Wyeth Hospital Training School
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Inn-Hospital Home Schooling
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Jennifer Tisch , Martha B. Temple and 1 other Jennifer K. Dylan
|
Las Encinas Hospital School
|Pasadena, CA
|
Industry:
General Hospital Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Dema Sabha , Chris Vo and 7 others Ben Tsou , Jerry Conway , Pom Florez , Erick Kim , Yvonne Disimone , Eric Ken , Manuel Lozano
|
International School of Hospitality
|Griffin, GA
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
Alma School Animal Hospital
(480) 838-9117
|Mesa, AZ
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Cindy Younger , Sheila M. Christian and 1 other Cynthia A. Junger
|
Hospital Homebound School
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
School for Tourism-Hospitality
|Bronx, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: David Martin
|
Employee's Hospital Training School
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
International School of Hospitality
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Pilar Maria Sun , Rodel M. Valenzuela and 7 others Gerald B. Decano , Jose Remollo , Cecilia S. Kennedy , Timothy M. Lam , L. Reimer Gregory , John P. Stoken , Stephanie D. Cabaobao