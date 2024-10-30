SchoolOfCounseling.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Our Mother of Good Counsel School
(323) 664-2131
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Andrea Deebs , Patricia Hood and 1 other Taiz Nadjarians
|
Our Lady of Good Counsel School
|Fonda, IA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Michael Pavik
|
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School
(973) 482-1209
|Newark, NJ
|
Industry:
High School
Officers: Tarry Hart , Harry Hart and 2 others Ania Jarmulowicz , Patricia McGrath
|
Our Lady of Good Counsel School
(856) 235-7885
|Moorestown, NJ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Genevieve Gallagher , Kristen McKeaney and 4 others John Sherry , Dan Roccato , Jerome Mc Gowan , Damian McElroy
|
International Kingdom Christian Seminary and School of Counselling
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Juliana King , Jukana King and 4 others Victoria Princewdi , Victoria Ngozi Princewill , Emmanuel Enyioko , Ijeoma V. Ehieze
|
The Chicago School of Professional Psychology Counseling Centers
(310) 208-4240
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Graduate School
Officers: Michael Horowitz , Marvin V. Koven and 4 others Dan Silver , Faezeh Farahany , Terry Oleson , Sally Hurley
|
Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, Inc.
(301) 942-1155
|Olney, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Mike Hibbs , Candace Horman and 8 others Stefanie Morgan-Davis , Debbie McKinney , Peter Johnson , Kelly Lechner , Chelsey Hipp , Monica Augustyn , Rita O'Donnell , Rachel Forman
|
Bethesda Ministries and Schools of Bethesda Educational Training & Counseling Center, Inc.
|Orange Park, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Lisa Danette R Williams , Albertha T. Garrett and 4 others Alma T. Hempfield , Rashad B. Williams , Deacon Alma T Hempfield , None None
|
The Center for Win-Win Solutions, Mediation-Counseling and The Mosaic Institute, School of Education & Research
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Moses Calhoun
|
International Christian Center of Long Beach Church Guy Evans Ministries Carolyn Counseling Center School of The Spirit Bible College School of The Spirit Media Evans McKenzie Anderson Countee Financial Group Livingsober
|San Pedro, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Guy Renfro Evans