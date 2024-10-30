SchoolOfTherapeuticMassage.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
School of Therapeutic Massage
|Parkersburg, WV
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
|
Maui School of Therapeutic Massage
|Makawao, HI
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Linda Sola , Kara Williams and 1 other James Hackett
|
Flint School of Therapeutic Massage
(810) 767-1000
|Flint, MI
|
Industry:
Vocational School
Officers: Diana Morgan , Kim Colton
|
Lakewood School of Therapeutic Massage
(810) 987-3959
|Port Huron, MI
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Nichole Wiseman , Lisa Hornbacher
|
Bright School of Therapeutic Massage
|Springfield, MO
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
|
Flint School of Therapeutic Massage LLC
|Saginaw, MI
|
Industry:
Amusement/Recreation Services
Officers: Diana Morgan , Sandy Kotch
|
Blue Cliff School of Therapeutic Massage
|Lafayette, LA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Edward W. Moore , Shaw Arthur and 1 other Sher Richard
|
Northern Virginia School of Therapeutic Massage, LLC
(703) 533-3113
|Falls Church, VA
|
Industry:
Massage Therapy
Officers: Nicole Tramonte , Michael Tramonte and 1 other Nicole Rauso
|
Renaissance School of Therapeutic Massage Inc
|Woods Cross, UT
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: George Young , Kim Crane
|
Florida School of Therapeutic Massage LLC
|Ocoee, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Shannon L. Boyer , Connie L. Sokol