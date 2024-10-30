SchoolhouseApartments.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Irving Schoolhouse Apartments
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Rochelle Hindoan , Melanie Judd and 2 others Carmel Avila , Craig Rooney
|
Schoolhouse Apartments, Inc.
(203) 972-0020
|New Canaan, CT
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Harry Coleman , Maryland Gifford and 6 others James Bach , Fisina Tomaselli , Joan Starr , Debbie Pellitier , John Messert , Henry Coleman
|
Bloomsburg Schoolhouse Apartments
|Fort Washington, PA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Bloomsburg Schoolhouse Apartments
|Bloomsburg, PA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Schoolhouse Lane Apartments, Inc.
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Carolyn Johnson , Dieter Eckert
|
Schoolhouse Apartments Inc
|North Haven, CT
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Schoolhouse Lane Apartments Limited Part
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Dieter Eckert
|
Schoolhouse Apartments (A Limited Partnership)
|Colchester, VT
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Schoolhouse Lane Apartments Limited Partnership
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Schoolhouse Lane Apartments, Inc.