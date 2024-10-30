Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
ScienceClinic.com sets your business apart from the competition by establishing a strong connection to the scientific community. Its unique and informative name implies a commitment to cutting-edge research and development. By owning this domain, you position your business as a trusted source of scientific knowledge and solutions.
The domain ScienceClinic.com is versatile and suitable for a wide range of industries, including biotech, pharmaceuticals, research institutions, and educational organizations. It provides an instant recognition of the expertise and professionalism of your business, making it an invaluable asset in your marketing efforts.
ScienceClinic.com can significantly enhance your online presence and organic traffic. With its clear and descriptive name, your website is more likely to be found by potential customers searching for scientific services or products. This can lead to increased leads and sales, as well as valuable opportunities for partnerships and collaborations.
A domain name like ScienceClinic.com plays a crucial role in building and maintaining customer trust and loyalty. It signifies a commitment to the highest standards of scientific excellence, which can help establish your business as a reputable and reliable provider in your industry. This can lead to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of ScienceClinic.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Clinical Science Labs Inc
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Testing Laboratory
|
Clinical Science Labs Inc
|Decatur, GA
|
Industry:
Testing Laboratory
|
Solon Clinical Sciences, Inc.
|Emeryville, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Officers: Michael S. Urdea
|
Clinical Lab Science, Inc.
|Spring, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: John Moellenkamp , Lysa Moellenkamp
|
Behavior Science Harbin Clinic
|Marietta, GA
|
Industry:
Offices and Clinics of Medical Doctors, Nsk
Officers: Ken Davis
|
Clinical Science Consulting, LLC
|Davis, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: CA1
|
Clinical Science Labs
|Kalamazoo, MI
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
|
Clinical/Science Staffing, Inc.
|Wynnewood, PA
|
Industry:
Help Supply Services
|
Clinical Decision Sciences
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Steven Merahn , Stephen B. Klein
|
Clinical Laboratory Sciences
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory
Officers: Pam Sobie